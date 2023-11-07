CLEVELAND, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting in Cleveland.

According to OSBI, the Cleveland Police Department requested the Bureau’s assistance with the investigation on Saturday, November 4.

Officials say right before 1 a.m., Cleveland police officers performed a traffic stop near U.S. Highway 64 and Airport Road. A pursuit began when the suspect, 46-year-old Freddie Gaskey, refused to stop.

Freddie Gaskey. Image courtesy OSBI.

During the pursuit, authorities say Gaskey attempted to make a U-Turn and struck a patrol car. Gaskey’s car came to a stop as officers watched him open his door and point firearm in their direction.

Officers fired at Gaskey and he was taken to a nearby hospital shortly after. He was eventually booked into the Pawnee County Jail and charged with two counts of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of a Firearm After Felony Conviction, Possession of a Sawed-Off Shotgun or Rifle, Felony Attempting to Elude, Possession of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Signal Turn and Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign.

Officials say no injuries from the incident have been reported. The investigation is still ongoing.