OSBI closes lobby window at headquarters to combat spread of COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Today, the OSBI announced it’s closing the window in the lobby at Headquarters in Oklahoma City, impacting in-person Criminal History requests, SDA application and renewal submissions, and public fingerprinting.

Oklahomans may request their criminal history online through the Criminal History Information Request Portal (CHIRP). It is free to set up an account at chirp@osbi.ok.gov. The cost of an online background check is the same as it is in person, $15. There is a $1 service charge. All you need is an email and the results are delivered electronically.

Additionally, Oklahomans can apply for an initial SDA license or renew their handgun license online at osbi.ok.gov/handgun-licensing. On that web page, you will find instructions for applying online as well as the web link to track the status of your application online. If you prefer to mail in your application, you can also print the application from that web page.

