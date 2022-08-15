COLBERT, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) says a Colbert man sits in the Bryan County Jail facing murder charges after his brother was shot and killed Sunday evening.

The Colbert Police Department received a 9-1-1 call reporting that Willie Berry, 56, had been shot outside a home on Martin Luther King in Colbert.

Berry was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His brother, 49-year-old Darren Bradford, turned himself in to the Colbert police and is currently in the Bryan County Jail facing a murder charge.



The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or osbi.ok.gov.