OSBI: Comanche County man sexually abused young child, gave child STD

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Comanche County man is accused of sexually abusing a child and infecting the child with a sexually transmitted disease.

Justin Brock, 32, was arrested by Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) agents on Friday and faces a charge of lewd acts with a minor, according to an OSBI news release.

The Comanche County District Attorney’s Office asked OSBI to conduct a full investigation after learning that a young child tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease, according to the news release.

Investigators collected evidence and conducted interviews. They found that Brock was the suspect who sexually abused the child, the news release states.

Brock could face additional charges, the news release states.

The Cache Police Department assisted with the investigation.

“If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children immediately at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com. You can also contact the OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov,” the news release states.