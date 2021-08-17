OSBI continues to investigate murder of Oklahoma woman

HASKELL, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public’s help as they investigate the murder of an Oklahoma woman.

On Tuesday, the OSBI released photos of a vehicle that they believe was involved in the murder of 27-year-old Alyssa Edlund.

On Aug. 7, officers with the Haskell Police Department were called to a reported shooting in the 400 block of N. Seneca Ave. in Haskell.

When they arrived, they found Edlund suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.

Sadly, she died from her injuries.

Investigators say a black Chrysler 300 Platinum Edition was seen at the murder scene.

Officials say if you come in contact with the vehicle, do not engage with the driver or passengers. Instead, stop and call 911 or call the OSBI at (800) 522-8017.

Authorities say there was also a silver or white passenger car involved in the homicide.