WEWOKA, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials arrested former Wewoka Middle School Principal, Cody Barlow, on Thursday.

According to OSBI, Cody Barlow, 33, was arrested on Thursday on child sexual assault charges. Agents arrested Barlow at his home around 3 p.m. and he is now booked into the Seminole County Jail.

Barlow is facing a Lewd Acts with a Minor charge after a male child child reported to authorities that Barlow had inappropriate contact with him on numerous occasions this school year. According to OSBI Barlow’s actions escalated when the child was sexually assaulted in September.

Barlow was the principal at the middle school in Wewoka until October 12, 2022, when he was placed on leave.

Barlow was also a youth pastor at a local Wewoka church.

He has a $100,000 bond. OSBI asks anyone who think their child had inappropriate contact with Barlow, to contact them at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.