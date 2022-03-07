HUGHES COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a teacher’s aide was arrested and charged Monday for having an “inappropriate sexual relationship” with a student.

Agents from the OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force arrested 26-year-old Logan Elizabeth Gibbs after an investigation into the relationship she was having with a student.

On March 3, 2022, the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office requested OSBI ICAC assistance with this investigation.

A Holdenville school district administrator contacted the sheriff’s office after learning about Gibbs having sex with a male student.

During the investigation, the male student disclosed that Gibbs had sent him nude photos and requested nude photos of him be sent to her.

Gibbs was arrested Monday morning at her Holdenville home without incident.

She is currently in the Hughes County Jail facing the following charges:

Rape in Second Degree (two counts)

Solicitation of a Minor (two counts)

Lewd or Indecent Proposal to a Child (two counts)

Displaying of Material Harmful to Minor (two counts)

Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act (two counts)

If you suspect a child is being sexually abused or exploited, contact the OSBI or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com.