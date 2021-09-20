OSBI: Homeowner shoots burglar attempting to break-in through window

HOLLIS, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the OSBI are looking into a deadly shooting in one Oklahoma community.

On Sunday morning, officers with the Hollis Police Department were called to a reported shooting at a home in the 900 block of W. Broadway in Hollis.

Investigators say 50-year-old Buddy Driver attempted to break into the home.

At that point, officials say the homeowner shot Driver several times from inside the home as Driver attempted to get into the house through a window.

When paramedics arrived on the scene, Driver was pronounced dead.

Now, agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are assisting with the investigation.