OSBI: Homeowner shoots burglar attempting to break-in through window

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police lights

HOLLIS, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the OSBI are looking into a deadly shooting in one Oklahoma community.

On Sunday morning, officers with the Hollis Police Department were called to a reported shooting at a home in the 900 block of W. Broadway in Hollis.

Investigators say 50-year-old Buddy Driver attempted to break into the home.

At that point, officials say the homeowner shot Driver several times from inside the home as Driver attempted to get into the house through a window.

When paramedics arrived on the scene, Driver was pronounced dead.

Now, agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are assisting with the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter