CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are looking into the death of a Hugo man.

Just before midnight, dispatchers received a 911 call about a shooting near Sawyer, Oklahoma.

Choctaw County deputies and Choctaw Tribal police responded to the scene and found 29-year-old Lonnie Cole dead outside of the home.

Choctaw County asked the OSBI for assistance.

Based on the initial investigation, authorities say the homeowner arrived at the house and found Cole in his home.

Investigators say there was an altercation between the two men before the homeowner shot Cole.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The report will be sent to the Choctaw County District Attorney’s Office, who will then determine if charges will be filed or not.