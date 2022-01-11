OSBI: Oklahoma Homeowner shoots, kills man who entered home

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are looking into a homicide that occurred early Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 5 a.m., dispatchers with the Chickasha Police Department received a 911 call about a shooting in the 1100 block of S. 5th St.

Officials learned that the homeowner called police after shooting and killing a stranger who entered the home.

Investigators say the suspect drove his vehicle through a nearby KFC restaurant, which caused damage. Then he traveled through several yards before backing into the homeowner’s house.

At that point, the suspect began banging on a neighbor’s window.

The homeowner went outside to find out what was going on.

Officials say that’s when the suspect came onto the porch, assaulted the homeowner’s wife and went inside the house.

The homeowner had a gun and shot the suspect inside the house.

The suspect died at the scene.

Authorities say the suspect’s identity is still unknown.