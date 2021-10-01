OSBI: Homeowner shoots, kills suspect during home invasion

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are looking into a deadly home invasion near Guthrie.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to break-in at a property outside the city limits of Guthrie.

Investigators say they believe at least two suspects broke into the home before encountering the homeowner.

At some point, the homeowner pulled out a gun and fired at the suspects, hitting a female. That woman died at the scene.

Officials say at least one other person took off.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.