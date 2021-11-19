OSBI identifies 2 victims in Grove suspicious death investigation

GROVE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has identified two victims in a suspicious death investigation in Grove.

The Grove Police Department requested assistance from the OSBI after a welfare check conducted at a residence in the 1600 block of Dilar Drive led to the discovery of 68-year-old Deborah Jo Vannostrand and 69-year-old William Harigan Rambo II.

The OSBI is investigating the deaths as suspicious.

The Oklahoma Office of Chief Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.