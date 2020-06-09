OSBI identifies man’s body found in Murray County field

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has identified a man who was found dead in a field over the weekend.

The OSBI was requested by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office Sunday afternoon following a 911 call from a motorist who reported seeing a body in a field next to U.S. Highway 77 near exit 47 off I-35.

The body has been identified as 43-year-old Juan Manuel Rosas, of Denton, Texas.

OSBI officials say Rosas was possibly in the area to visit the WinStar Casino in Thackerville.

Anybody who saw Rosas either Saturday night or Sunday morning anywhere between Denton, Texas and Norman, Okla. is asked to contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.