OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents identified a woman who was found partially buried near Lake Thunderbird 14 years ago.

Angela Mason, image provided by OSBI

Agents identified the woman as Angela Mason. Several fishermen found her remains partially decomposed in a shallow grave at 120th and Alameda on Aug. 31, 2008. A park ranger called for OSBI assistance after the discovery.

She was 25 at the time, according to OSBI officials.

“It is a great day when we can give a victim their name back,” said Aungela Spurlock, OSBI Director. “Utilizing Forensic Genetic Genealogy is an investment and is unfortunately not possible to use on every cold case. But for Angela, the investment paid off. Now our team will continue to work to get Angela the justice she deserves.”

Retiring OSBI Director Rick Adam approved the case for genetic genealogy testing in August 2021 after all investigative leads were exhausted.

OSBI Forensic Science Center criminalists sent DNA from the remains to Parabon Nanolabs in an effort to locate relatives. Parabon returned results in March, identifying a possible relative.

Special Agents asked the relative for a DNA sample to compare to the victim. The results positively identified Anglea Mason as the deceased.

OSBI special agents and analysts have since intensified their investigation to determine what happened to Mason. They are investigating her death as a homicide. They returned in June to the location where the remains were found to reprocess the scene. Agents located and collected additional evidence.

Sketch of the woman authorities identified as Angela Mason. Image from OSBI

Authorities made numerous attempts to identify Mason after the remains were found years ago, including releasing images of her distinctive tattoo, entering her information into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs), adding her case to the OSBI Cold Case Cards, asking other law enforcement agencies to review their missing persons cases and releasing forensic sketches.

A sketch released in May 2021 utilized advanced composite software to generate the image.

The Oklahoma Medical Examiner believed the remains were those of a white female, possibly with Native American heritage, who was approximately 5’5”, between 30 and 45 years old and had at least one child. She was believed to have been buried in the shallow grave between three and 15 months of the remains being discovered.

Mason was 5’6” and was a registered Cherokee Nation citizen. She attended Putnam City West High School, was married twice and had four children. She was last seen in Moore in Spring 2008.

“If you knew Angela Marie (Richards) Mason or have any information on her death, please contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous,” OSBI agents said.