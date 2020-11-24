OSBI identifies suspect in deadly officer-involved shooting in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation have identified the alleged suspect in a deadly officer-involved shooting in Lawton.

Around 2:10 a.m. on Nov. 19, officers in Lawton were called to a reported break-in at an apartment in the 1400 block of N.W. Hunter Rd.

Investigators say the suspect broke down the door and forced his way inside the apartment. Once inside, he made the female resident take off her clothes.

Fortunately, she was able to safely escape from the apartment.

When officers with the Lawton Police Department arrived on the scene, they encountered the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Duane Murray, who was brandishing a gun.

OSBI officials say officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect for approximately an hour. At that point, the suspect pointed the gun at police.

That’s when officers opened fire, killing Murray.

So far, no other details are being released.

