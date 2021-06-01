OSBI ID’s Oklahoma man shot, killed by Pushmataha County deputy after allegedly ramming another deputy

PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting in Pushmataha County has been identified.

A Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed 48-year-old Hank Miller of Antlers, Okla., at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, May 30, according to an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation news release.

“Miller was shot by a Pushmataha County deputy after another deputy was hit by the vehicle Miller was driving,” the news release states. “Miller died at the scene.”

The injured deputy was treated fro non-life-threatening injuries.

OSBI officials will not publicly identify the deputies unless the District Attorney determines charges should be filed against them, according to the news release.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was released.