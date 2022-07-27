SEMINOLE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation has confirmed they are investigating the murder of a toddler after the child’s remains were found on a property in Seminole.

The Seminole Police Department received a tip reporting a possible child death just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

After a securing a search warrant early this morning, officers discovered the burned remains of a toddler at 148 Old Highway 99 South in Seminole.

OSBI officials say the investigation led detectives to a crime scene at 1322 Timmons in Seminole, the home of 32-year-old Chad H. Jennings and 31-year-old Katherine L. Penner.

Jennings and Penner both sit in the Seminole County Jail on several complaints as of 5:13 a.m. Wednesday.

Chad H. Jennings

Katherine L. Penner Courtesy: Seminole County Sheriff’s Office

Jennings is facing charges of First Degree Murder, Child Abuse By Injury, and Conspiracy.

Penner is facing charges of Accessory To Murder, Enabling Child Abuse By Injury, and Desecration Of A Human Corpse.

No charges have officially been filed yet and the remains have not yet been confirmed.

The Seminole Police Department requested assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) with processing both crime scenes. The Medical Examiner’s Office is on scene and assisting with determining the cause of death and the identity of the toddler. The ATF is also assisting with the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. KFOR will bring you the latest updates as they become available.