OSBI investigate suspected murder in Hugo

HUGO, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a suspected homicide in Hugo.

Jatavion Alexander, 27, died from a gunshot wound in the 800 block of South H Street, according to an OSBI news release.

Police in Hugo, located in Choctaw County, which is in Southeast Oklahoma, requested OSBI assistance after finding Alexander deceased, according to the news release.

Police received a call at 2:23 a.m. Saturday regarding shots fired.

Officers traveled to the scene and found Alexander’s body. He had been shot, the news release states.

“Anybody with any information about this case is asked to contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous,” the news release states.

