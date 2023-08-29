ANTLERS, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a 95-year-old woman is dead and a 73-year-old woman is in critical condition after an overnight home invasion in Antlers.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 29, the Antlers Police Department responded to a home invasion near East Main Street and Northeast D Street.

When Antlers officers arrived, they found two elderly female victims inside. They were both treated at the scene and rushed to a local hospital.

OSBI officials say the 95-year-old succumbed to her injuries and the 73-year-old is listed in critical condition.

Investigators found evidence of forced entry through the back door of the home.

The OSBI and Antlers Police Department are currently searching for those responsible. If anyone has surveillance video or additional information, please call the OSBI at 580-298-5525.