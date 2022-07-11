PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says an Oklahoma man has been arrested on a First Degree Murder complaint after he reported killing his noodling partner to local authorities.

According to the OSBI, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office requested an investigation by the bureau July 10 after 53-year-old Larry Sanders reported killing Jimmy Knighten by the South Canadian River.

Sanders said he and Knighten had been noodling in the river July 9 when a confrontation occurred and Sanders struck and strangled Knighten.

After Sanders’ report, he was arrested on an outstanding warrant and booked into the Pontotoc County Jail.

That same day, Pontotoc and Seminole Counties’ deputies and OSBI agents searched the area and found Knighten’s body.

OSBI agents subsequently arrested Sanders for Murder in the First Degree.

The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death, while Sanders remains in the Pontotoc County Jail.