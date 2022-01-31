SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating after an altercation led to the shooting death of one man Sunday evening.

Just before 8 p.m., on Jan. 30, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 9-1-1 call from the 1700 block of Oakridge Dr., in Seminole.

The caller reported that there had been an altercation between two men and one of the men had been shot.

When deputies arrived they found Blake Mize, 38, with gunshot wounds.

Mize was transported to Seminole Integris Hospital where he died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made at this point. The investigation remains open and ongoing.

If you have information on this incident, contact the OSBI immediately.