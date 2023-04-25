DURANT, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Durant say an investigation is underway into allegations of embezzlement linked to a former police lieutenant.

Officials say Lt. Billy Jones retired from the Durant Police Department on Feb. 25,2022 after 23 years of service.

While he was with the department, Jones also served as the president, secretary, and treasurer of the Durant Fraternal Order of Police.

Shortly after his retirement, members of the Fraternal Order of Police allegedly found financial discrepancies in areas that he was responsible for as a treasurer for the organization.

After learning about the discrepancies from the FOP, the Durant Police Department also began looking into Jones’ history as a narcotics officer with the department.

Investigators say monetary discrepancies were also found within the narcotics division.

Now, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the case.