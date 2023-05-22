FAIRVIEW, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a fight in Fairview ended with one man dead.

Around midnight Monday, the OSBI was called to assist in a homicide investigation.

OSBI says that Thomas Walker and his father went to the Fairview police station to report an altercation and that the other person in the altercation was dead.

Investigators went to the address where the dispute took place and found Dennis Wilder of Enid dead.

Walker was arrested on a murder complaint, according to officials.

Thomas Walker. Image courtesy Major County Corrections.

No other information is being released at this time.