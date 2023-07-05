BARTLESVILLE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is assisting the Bartlesville Police Department in a deadly officer-involved shooting investigation.
According to OSBI, a Bartlesville police officer was flagged down by a citizen just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday for assistance with an armed suspect in the 1500 block of South Madison Blvd.
“Negotiations between the officers and male suspect ensued, however, at approximately 4:09 a.m., negotiation attempts failed,” said OSBI officials.
This resulted in a police officer shooting and killing the suspect. His identity has not been released.
No officers were injured in the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.