BARTLESVILLE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is assisting the Bartlesville Police Department in a deadly officer-involved shooting investigation.

According to OSBI, a Bartlesville police officer was flagged down by a citizen just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday for assistance with an armed suspect in the 1500 block of South Madison Blvd.

“Negotiations between the officers and male suspect ensued, however, at approximately 4:09 a.m., negotiation attempts failed,” said OSBI officials.

This resulted in a police officer shooting and killing the suspect. His identity has not been released.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.