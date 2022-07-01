LATIMER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a stabbing that turned deadly in Latimer County.

The Latimer County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call from a marijuana grow facility near Wilburton. The caller said his roommate stabbed him after an altercation.

Sheriff’s Office deputies and Choctaw Tribal police responded to the scene and found the victim suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen, according to OSBI officials.

The victim was flown by medical helicopter to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa. He died from his injuries.

Latimer County deputies located the suspect and arrested him on an outstanding warrant.

The suspect is accused of first-degree manslaughter. His bond was set at $500,000.

Both the suspect and the victim are Bulgarian nationals. Neither’s name has been released.

“The OSBI has been working closely with the Bulgarian Consulate and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations with notification of next of kin,” OSBI officials said.

No further information was released.