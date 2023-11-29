GRANITE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has confirmed a double shooting in Granite that occurred on November 28.

Image courtesy OSBI

Authorities say, around 9:30 a.m. that morning, the Granite Police Department responded to a home near Cottonwood Street and West Seventh Street.

When officers got to the scene, they discovered an adult male and female with gunshot wounds.

Both individuals were quickly transported to local hospitals, where they unfortunately succumbed to their injuries.

Officials say there are no suspects at large and the events that led up to the shooting are still under investigation at this time.

No further details have been released.