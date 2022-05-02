HOOKER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Texas County Sheriff’s Office with an officer-involved shooting investigation following a Sunday evening standoff in Hooker.

The OSBI says the Hooker Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop at approximately 7:12 p.m., May 1, on a vehicle driven by 47-year-old Scott Osborn.

Osborn led officers on a short pursuit that ended at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Panhandle Street in Hooker.

Authorities say Osborn got out of his vehicle armed with a gun, initiating a nearly 3-hour standoff.

Officers attempted to negotiate with Osborn, who would not comply with instructions to put the weapon down, according to the OSBI.

By this time, the Hooker Police Department, Texas County Sheriff’s Office, District One District Attorney’s Task Force and Goodwell Police Department are all on the scene.

Osborn eventually pointed his weapon at the officers and shots were fired.

He was transported to Texas County Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing.

Upon completion of the OSBI investigation, agents will submit a report summarizing their investigation to the District Attorney’s Office. The District Attorney will determine whether or not to file charges.

There is no additional information to be released at this time.