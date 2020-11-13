OSBI investigates fatal shooting in Ottawa County

WYANDOTTE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating after a homicide occurred Thursday in Ottawa County.

Around 11 p.m. on November 12, the OSBI received a request from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a shooting.

OSBI personnel responded, conducted a crime scene investigation and interviewed several witnesses, including the alleged shooter.



The victim, Melvin Shamblin, was shot at a residence in Wyandotte and transported to a hospital in Joplin, Missouri for medical treatment. Shamblin was pronounced dead at the hospital.



The alleged shooter was cooperative and was released after interview, pending further investigation.

Upon completion of the investigation, the OSBI will provide a full report to the Ottawa County District Attorney’s Office for review and determination of potential charges.