KINGFISHER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a homicide at a Kingfisher motel.

According to OSBI, the Kingfisher Police Department requested the agency’s help in a homicide investigation on Thursday, August 4.

Around 4:15 p.m., officers were called to the Cattleman’s Inn Motel near West Broadway Ave. and South Main St. regarding a deceased woman inside.

Officials say officers located the woman upon arrival and learned that the victim had been staying at the motel with 38-year-old Joseph Hayslip. Kingfisher PD was able to locate Hayslip and he was questioned by OSBI special agents.

Joseph Hayslip. Image courtesy Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

According to authorities, Hayslip was arrested based on the evidence obtained and booked into the Kingfisher County Detention Center on a First-Degree Murder complaint.