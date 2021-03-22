OSBI investigates homicide of Ada man

ADA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Ada Police Department requested a full investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) after an Ada man was murdered early Monday morning.

Just after 1 a.m., police officers responded to the 1400 block of Northcrest in Ada where they found 50-year-old David Charles Evans severely wounded.

Paramedics also responded and Evans was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is being worked as a homicide and the Medical Examiner will determine cause of death.

Anybody with any information on who might harm Evans or anyone who saw or heard anything, should contact the OSBI immediately at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.