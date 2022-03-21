BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating an in custody death at the Bryan County Jail.

On March 19, 2022, the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the OSBI after an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell.

Derek Michael Brandes, 36, was booked into the Bryan County Jail for an outstanding warrant out of Grady County just before 5 p.m. on March 18, 2022.

Just after 1:30 a.m. on March 19, 2022, Brandes was found in his cell unresponsive.

Multiple Bryan County detention officers performed life-saving actions while awaiting EMS arrival.

Brandes was transported by EMS to Alliance Hospital in Durant where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say Brandes was in a cell by himself while in custody.

Brandes’ cause and manner of death are still under investigation. The OSBI investigation is open and ongoing.