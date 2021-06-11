OSBI investigates in-custody death at Lawton City Jail

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating the death of a 30-year-old man who died yesterday in the Lawton City Jail.



The man was arrested on June 9, 2021 around 1 a.m. on two city warrants and he was booked into the jail.

He was found unresponsive by corrections staff around 4 p.m. on June 10, 2021.

Corrections staff attempted life-saving measures but he was pronounced deceased at the jail.

The OSBI was requested by the Lawton Police Department on June 10, 2021.

The identity of the deceased is pending next of kin notification.

The medical examiner’s office will determine the cause and manner of death.

This is an open and active investigation and no additional details will be released at this time.