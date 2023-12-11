EAGLETOWN, Okla. (KFOR) – One person has been arrested following a homicide investigation in Eagletown.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office requested the OSBI’s assistance on Thursday, December 7, regarding a homicide.

Earnest Threadgill. Image courtesy Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Officials say McCurtain Co. deputies responded to a domestic violence incident near Main St. and J Joiner Road in Eagletown.

Upon arrival, deputies found a deceased male outside of the residence. As they searched the property further, they also found 48-year-old Earnest Threadgill.

Based on the evidence found, Threadgill was arrested and booked into the McCurtain Co. Jail on a First-Degree Murder charge.