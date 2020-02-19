OSBI investigates Noble Co. fire after remains found in rubble

RED ROCK, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was called in this morning to help in the investigation of a house fire in Noble County after remains were found in the rubble.

The fire was called in by a passerby last night around midnight.

Officials say that by the time crews arrived it was fully involved.

After the fire was put out, one person was found deceased.

The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will positively identify the individual and determine the cause of death.

Additionally, the ATF, State Fire Marshall, Noble County Sheriff’s Office, Red Rock Fire Department and Marland Fire Department are all on scene assisting.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone who saw anything or knows anything about this case is asked to call the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.