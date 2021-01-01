OSBI investigates officer-involved shooting in McAlester

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

MCALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting in which a McAlester Police Department officer shot a man who was allegedly armed.

OSBI agents have already begun investigating the shooting, which occurred on Thursday afternoon.

McAlester police received a 9-1-1 call reporting that 40-year-old Nicholas Halkias had left a residence and was trying to harm himself, according to an OSBI news release.

Officers located Halkias near the intersection of Main and Ottawa.

“Halkias was armed and refused to obey officer’s commands to drop the weapon,” the news release states. “Halkias advanced on officers causing one officer to discharge their weapon.”

Halkias was transported to McAlester Regional Hospital. He was later taken to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa to be treated for a gunshot wound, as well as several self-inflicted injuries. He is in critical condition, according to the news release.