OSBI investigates officer-involved shooting in McAlester

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police Line Do Not Cross

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

MCALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting in which a McAlester Police Department officer shot a man who was allegedly armed.

OSBI agents have already begun investigating the shooting, which occurred on Thursday afternoon.

McAlester police received a 9-1-1 call reporting that 40-year-old Nicholas Halkias had left a residence and was trying to harm himself, according to an OSBI news release.

Officers located Halkias near the intersection of Main and Ottawa.

“Halkias was armed and refused to obey officer’s commands to drop the weapon,” the news release states. “Halkias advanced on officers causing one officer to discharge their weapon.”

Halkias was transported to McAlester Regional Hospital. He was later taken to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa to be treated for a gunshot wound, as well as several self-inflicted injuries. He is in critical condition, according to the news release.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
New Year's Day! The countdown is ON!
January 01 2021 12:00 am

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter