OSBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Pontotoc County

PONOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Pontotoc County early this morning.

At approximately 5:30 a.m. on April 5, 2020, dispatch received a 911 call from a residence in the 6000 block of CR 1490 in Ada.

A Ponotoc County Sheriff’s Department deputy responded to the residence and was met by a 44-year-old man holding a weapon.

The deputy fired his weapon, killing the man. EMS pronounced him deceased shortly after 6 a.m.

The deputy was not injured in the incident.

The Ponotoc County Sheriff’s Department requested OSBI investigative assistance a short time later.

There is no additional information to be released at this time, including the name of the deceased or the sheriff’s deputy.

The OSBI will continue investigating. Upon completion of the investigation, a report will be written and submitted to the District Attorney’s Office. The District Attorney will determine whether or not to file charges.