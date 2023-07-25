PURCELL, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting in Purcell on Monday.

According to OSBI, the incident began when deputies with the McClain County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve an eviction notice for 52-year-old John William Stockton at a home near South 10th Ave. and West Apache St. in Purcell.

Officials say Stockton also had a warrant for his arrest and when authorities arrived, Stockton barricaded himself inside the house and responded hostilely to deputies.

The McClain County Sheriff’s Office then requested the assistance of the Purcell Police Department. Pepper Spray and a taser were used, but both were ineffective.

According to authorities, Stockton then wielded a knife, which resulted in a deputy shooting him. Life-saving measures were attempted immediately as Stockton was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

No other injuries were reported and the investigation is still ongoing.