CHELSEA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting in Chelsea.

According to the OSBI, the Rogers County District Attorney’s Office requested the Bureau’s help regarding the shooting.

Around 6:30 p.m. on December 6, a Chelsea Police officer responded to a disturbance call near State Highway 66 and East Road. The call was regarding a person carrying a weapon.

Upon arrival, officers located a man holding a gun and tried to make contact with him. An officer asked him to drop his weapon multiple times, but he did not. This prompted an officer to fire their weapon and shoot the suspect.

Officials say the suspect was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. No one else was injured during the incident.

The investigation is still ongoing.