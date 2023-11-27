BENTLEY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has confirmed on November 23rd, the Atoka County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance with an officer-involved shooting.

According to OSBI, earlier that day, Atoka County Sheriff deputies responded to a call for service near East Turkey Creek Road and South Grassy lake Road in Bentley. Authorities say, deputies were informed that 26-year-old Dakota Mayo made threats towards other individuals and fled to a nearby wooded area.

Dakota Mayo, Image courtesy OSBI

When deputies located Mayo, they observed him pointing a rifle in their direction and heard multiple gunshots. Deputies provided numerous commands for Mayo to drop his weapon, but he was not compliant, according to OSBI.

Police say, deputies returned fire and struck Mayo. Mayo was treated at the scene and transported to Medical City Plano in Texas for further treatment.

On November 26th, OSBI confirmed Mayo was released from the hospital and booked into the Collin County Jail on two counts of Shooting with intent to kill.

No further information has been released at this time.