OSBI investigates sexual assault in southern Oklahoma town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILSON, Okla. (KFOR) - The Wilson Police Department and OSBI are investing a sexual assault after a woman was found unresponsive behind a downtown flower shop with barbed wire around her body.

Police say they received a frantic 911 call from the victim around 1:40 a.m.

"She had been assaulted by two males, and she was covered in barbed wire," Assistant Police Chief Josh Taylor told News 4. "She was unsure where she was.”

10 to 15 minutes later, police say the victim called again, this time letting them know she was behind the flower shop.

We're told they arrived on scene to find the woman unresponsive, with the barbed wire around her body.

“Her clothes were caught in it a little bit, but she wasn’t mangled in the barbed wire," Taylor said. "It was like she, somebody or herself had put it over her shoulder and down to her side.”

The victim was transported to the hospital, suffering seizures along the way.

Officers say she was able to eventually give them more information about her alleged attackers.

“Later on she did go into more detail," Taylor said. "Initially she was unsure of who they were, or a description."

The Wilson Police Department says it called OSBI to assist, and the OSBI confirms it is investigating a sexual assault in Wilson.