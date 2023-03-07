MAYES COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating a suspicious death after the Mayes County Sheriff’s Office discovered the driver of a car involved in a pursuit dead.

The Mayes County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a pursuit with a vehicle around midnight on March 7, 2023.

During the pursuit, the vehicle went off the road into a field on Highway 412 between 429 and 430 roads in Locust Grove.

When deputies approached the vehicle to check on the driver, they observed what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the man’s right temple.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine cause and manner of death. Release of the man’s identity is pending next of kin notification.

The OSBI investigation is ongoing.