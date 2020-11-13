OSBI investigates suspicious death in Nowata County

Nowata, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating after a suspicious death occurred Thursday in Nowata County.
Shortly after 5 p.m. on November 12, the Nowata 911 center received a call reporting a deceased individual found at a residence.
Nowata Police Department responded, located 29-year-old Daniel Earnest Frye and subsequently called the OSBI to assist with the investigation.
OSBI Agents responded, conducted a crime scene investigation and interviews.
The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.