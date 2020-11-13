OSBI investigates suspicious death in Nowata County

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation

Nowata, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating after a suspicious death occurred Thursday in Nowata County.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on November 12, the Nowata 911 center received a call reporting a deceased individual found at a residence.

Nowata Police Department responded, located 29-year-old Daniel Earnest Frye and subsequently called the OSBI to assist with the investigation.

OSBI Agents responded, conducted a crime scene investigation and interviews.

The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.

Latest KFOR News Headlines:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter