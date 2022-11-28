WATTS, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating after a 64-year-old man was shot multiple times in front of his home in Watts.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office said the victim called 911 just after 9 p.m. Sunday to report the shooting.

He was shot multiple times in front of his home on E. 610 Road, investigators say.

The victim is currently being treated at an Arkansas hospital.

No information is available on the suspect.

If you have information on this incident or saw anything suspicious in the Watts area Sunday night, please contact the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.