THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) was requested by the Love County Sheriff’s Office to investigate after an attempted robbery at a Thackerville medical marijuana dispensary turned deadly.



According to the OSBI, Border Buds on U.S. Highway 77 was open when two men forcibly entered the dispensary and indicated they wanted money and marijuana.

One of the men showed the clerk his gun and the clerk informed both men he was also armed.

Investigators say the armed robber then shot at the clerk who returned fire, hitting the robber and killing him.

The second suspect ran from the dispensary and the clerk, who was uninjured, called 9-1-1 to report the incident.

The Medical Examiner is currently working to identify the deceased man.

Anyone who has any information about this case, including the identity of the second suspect, is asked to contact the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.



No charges have been filed at this point and no one else was in the dispensary at the time of the robbery.