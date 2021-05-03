OSBI investigating after Davis police officer assaulted

DAVIS, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating after a Davis police officer was attacked Sunday night.

Around 11 p.m. on May 2, a Davis Police Department officer was attacked at the police department by an unknown assailant.

The injured officer was transported to the hospital and was treated and released.



The investigation is open and ongoing. If you have any information that can assist with this investigation, please contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.