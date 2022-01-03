OSBI investigating after Oklahoma homeowner fatally shoots alleged suspect during invasion, assault

BOKOSHE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating after a LeFlore County homeowner shot and killed a suspect who allegedly entered his home and assaulted him Sunday night.



Authorities were called to the home on Missouri Street in Bokoshe, Oklahoma at 11 p.m. on January 2, 2022.

Investigators say 49-year-old Ken Cosgrove entered the home and physically assaulted the homeowner.

After the altercation, Cosgrove exited the home, but turned around and attempted to go back inside.

By that time, the homeowner had retrieved their gun, and when Cosgrove tried to go back inside, he was shot.

Cosgrove died at the scene.

The homeowner, 69, was taken to the hospital to be treated for the injuries he received during the assault. He was treated and released from the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.