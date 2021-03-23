OSBI investigating after Oklahoma pastor shot to death inside home

ADA, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating after a pastor was shot to death inside his own home.

It happened early Monday morning at a home in the 1400 block of Northcrest.

According to OSBI, 50-year-old Dave Evans was found shot to death inside his home.

“It just didn’t seem real, just seemed like kind of a bad dream,” a close friend of Evans’ told KFOR.

Evans was the pastor of Harmony Church in Ada.

“He was such a beloved person. He’s not somebody who has enemies. He’s not somebody who has even people who dislike him as far as we know,” Evans’ friend said.

Right now, OSBI is tracking down leads, with no suspect or motive at this time.

“I’d like to know if someone broke in. It’s pretty close,” Wendell Gurly, Evans’ neighbor, told KFOR.

Dave Evans

OSBI is hopeful anyone with any information that could help the investigation will come forward.

“At this point in time, our agents are full on investigative mode, tracking down anything they possibly can to try to figure out what happened to this pastor,” Brook Arbeitman, a spokesperson for OSBI, said.

Harmony Church held a special prayer service Monday night.

The church posted a verse from the book of Psalms on Tuesday, reading, “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”

“I can’t imagine being a member of his congregation and learning this news. It’s terrible. It’s tragic,” Arbeitman said.

“He was just an all-around great person. That community is going to dearly, dearly miss him,” Evans’ friend said.

If you have information that could help OSBI, call 1-800-522-8017.