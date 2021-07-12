OSBI investigating after western Oklahoma 2-year-old dies in babysitter’s care

WATONGA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of a Blaine County two-year-old.

Zavien Kinyon was injured at a babysitter’s home in Watonga in June.

The babysitter told his family he fell off a bunk bed in their home, but the family isn’t so sure if that’s the truth.

Grandmother Saroya Kinyon said she isn’t at peace with Zavien’s death because what the babysitter said happened and what doctors told them aren’t lining up.

They buried the child on July 7.

“I’m going to miss that light,” the grandmother said. “It was his light that lit my life, and I can’t ever get that back ever. We’re doing the best can. It’s rough. It’s hard. It’s a big, huge, gaping hole. We’re managing. We don’t have another option.”

On June 18, Saroya got a frantic call from Zavien’s babysitter saying he fell off of a bunk bed and wasn’t breathing. Emergency responders flew the child from Watonga to OU Health – University of Oklahoma Medical Center, where he died overnight.

Saroya said doctors told them Zavien died of blunt force trauma, but didn’t see evidence suggesting it was caused by a fall.

“The first neurosurgeon from OU Trauma came out and said as far as they could tell at that point, he did not have any other injuries,” she said. “No broken bones. No sprains. No bruises. No abrasions. Nothing on his body that would be consistent with him falling. Because to fall from a height like that, your natural reflexes would kick in. Your arms would go out. Just the trajectory of it, he would have broken his neck. He would have broken his collar bone. He would have had other injuries to his body to constitute that he had fallen from something.”

She said medical professionals also noted two fingerprint bruises on his arm.

“The depth of them, the color of them, there would have had to intentionally have been a squeeze to make those type of bruises,” Saroya continued. “That is when it dawned on us that this really wasn’t just a horrible accident, that something was done to him, and we don’t know what was done to him. We want justice for him. If he was intentionally hurt, then he deserves justice.”

OSBI has said Zavien’s death remains an active investigation and no arrests have been made.