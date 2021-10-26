OSBI investigating after woman’s body found along Delaware County road

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of a woman in Delaware County.

Officials say they began searching for 82-year-old Ava Theresa Moore when she was reported missing from her home on Carly Road on Oct. 20 in Springdale.

Around 2 p.m. on Oct. 24, a detective from Springdale received a call that Moore’s purse had been found near Kansas, Oklahoma. Her missing vehicle was found unoccupied a short distance away from her purse.

Around 11 a.m. on Monday, investigators found the body of a woman near East 570 Road and 600 Road in Kansas, Oklahoma.

At this point, it will be up to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the woman and her manner and cause of death.

If you have any information about Moore’s disappearance or the deceased female found in Delaware County, contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can also call the Springdale Police Department at (479) 751-4542.

