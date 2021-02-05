OSBI investigating alleged arson in Oklahoma town

MANGUM, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating a possible arson at a home in Greer County.

On Jan. 12, officers with the Mangum Police Department went to a home in the 200 block of S. Louis Tittle to arrest a suspect on multiple felony warrants.

When they arrived, they couldn’t find the suspect.

Just before 2:30 a.m., the Mangum Fire Department was called to the same home for a fire.

Now, the OSBI has been called in to investigate the alleged arson.

If you have any information on the case, call the OSBI at (800) 522-8017.